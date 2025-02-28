https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141363SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSProRes 444Cute cartoon penguin with open wings animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 480.23 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.71 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.4 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.57 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.04 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare