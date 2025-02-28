https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141636SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of an audience in a theater, captivated by a video on screen. Expressions of awe and suspense, with dim, dramatic lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare