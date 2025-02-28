https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141639SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264An astronaut sits on a moon-like surface, using a smartphone. Wide-angle shot captures a cosmic backdrop, evoking a futuristic video game vibe. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare