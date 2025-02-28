https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141640SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A young woman with headphones smiles at a laptop, captured from a side angle. The video concept conveys a relaxed, engaging online experience.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 637.94 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare