https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141658SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Elderly man in a blue shirt sits in a bright room, side profile view. The video captures a warm, serene atmosphere with natural light from a window.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare