https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141659SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A warm, uplifting video scene showing a caregiver and elderly woman smiling at each other, captured from a side angle in soft, natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 677.77 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare