https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141663SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Casual video meeting in a modern office. Three colleagues smiling, sitting at a wooden table. Eye-level angle, bright and inviting atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1005.5 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare