https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141668SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up side angle of a woman smiling in a pool, capturing a serene, blissful moment. The video style is warm and tranquil, emphasizing relaxation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare