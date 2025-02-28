rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141782
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

Dramatic video-style capture of a massive ocean wave, viewed from a low angle, showcasing the power and beauty of nature in vivid colors. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.38 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.55 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.9 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.6 MB

View personal and business license