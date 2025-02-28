https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141799SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A joyful child smiles in a sunlit garden, captured in a low-angle shot. The warm, glowing light creates a dreamy, cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare