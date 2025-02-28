https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141843SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Elegant theater stage with rich red curtains, captured from a low-angle, evoking a cinematic video feel, highlighting grandeur and anticipation. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare