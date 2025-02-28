https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141879SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Abstract video still of a bright light burst with dynamic flares, captured from a low angle, creating a dramatic and energetic visual effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.23 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare