https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141882SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video of a serene woman with closed eyes against a blue sky. Captured from a side angle, emphasizing tranquility and peace.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare