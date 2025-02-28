https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141960SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Aerial view of a massive mushroom cloud over a cityscape, captured in a dramatic, cinematic style, resembling a scene from an action video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare