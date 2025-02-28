https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17141990SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of vibrant tulips against a bright sky, capturing sunlight filtering through petals, creating a dreamy, serene atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare