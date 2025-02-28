https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142002SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures sunlight streaming through cherry blossoms, creating a serene, ethereal atmosphere with soft, glowing light. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare