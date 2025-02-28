https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142005SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video of sunlit cherry blossoms, capturing soft pink petals and green leaves with a warm, dreamy atmosphere from a low angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare