https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142065SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A wide-angle shot captures a lone bird perched on a barren tree in a vast, rocky desert landscape, evoking a sense of solitude in the video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare