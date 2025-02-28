https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142099SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a futuristic cityscape at dusk on a laptop screen, showcasing a modern urban living website with a video thumbnail. Eye-level angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 395.43 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare