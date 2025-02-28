https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142102SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a polluted river with floating debris, industrial chimneys in the background under a cloudy sky, highlighting environmental issues.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 59.39 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 28.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.12 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare