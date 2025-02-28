https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142120SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a floral bouquet with pink and white roses, baby's breath, and green leaves, shot from a slightly elevated angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare