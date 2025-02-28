https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142123SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a bouquet with white roses and baby's breath, captured from a side angle, showcasing elegant floral arrangement and soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.37 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare