rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142123
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of a bouquet with white roses and baby's breath, captured from a side angle, showcasing elegant floral arrangement and soft lighting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.5 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.37 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.65 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.53 MB

View personal and business license