https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142134SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video concept capturing a low-angle view of a lush willow tree against a clear sky, emphasizing nature's tranquility and beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 80.42 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 42.3 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.59 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare