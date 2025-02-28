https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142135SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Serene video of a willow tree by a lake, captured from a low angle. The lush greenery reflects on the calm water, creating a tranquil scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 102.17 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 55.57 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 11.81 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare