https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142148SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial view of a pack of wolves walking through snow in a forest. The video captures their movement and shadows in a serene winter landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare