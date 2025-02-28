https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142336SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Warm, cozy video scene of a woman reading at a table in a softly lit room, captured from a side angle, emphasizing a serene atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 10.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.2 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.4 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare