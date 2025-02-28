https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142354SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Whimsical fantasy forest with giant mushrooms and rabbits, captured in a wide-angle shot, resembling a vibrant animated video game scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare