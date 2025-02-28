https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142374SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a festive Christmas wreath with a red bow and berries on a wooden door, shot from a straight-on angle, highlighting holiday decor.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare