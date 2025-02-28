https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142384SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a lush valley with towering cliffs at sunset, capturing serene beauty. Ideal for a nature video showcasing dramatic landscapes.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare