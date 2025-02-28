rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142415
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Wide-angle shot of a modern laundry room with sleek appliances and sunlight streaming through a window, creating a bright, clean video aesthetic.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.22 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.41 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.11 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.24 MB

View personal and business license