https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142429SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant wristwatch with a leather strap, captured at a low angle. The classic design is ideal for a promotional video showcasing luxury accessories.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.4 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.7 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.15 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare