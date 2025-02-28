https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142494SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264High-angle video of a diverse business meeting in a modern office, showcasing collaboration and technology with a cityscape backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare