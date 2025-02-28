https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142509SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up video of hands sanding wood, showcasing craftsmanship. The low-angle shot emphasizes detail and texture in a workshop setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.11 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.77 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.12 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare