rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142591
Save
Video Info
0:09
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of strawberries splashing into milk, captured from a low angle. Dynamic and vibrant, highlighting freshness and motion.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.33 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.27 MB
  • SD
    480 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.13 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 480 px | GIF | 9.71 MB

View personal and business license