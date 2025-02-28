https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142596SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene video still of a robin perched on mossy wood, captured at eye level, with a blurred forest background and warm sunlight filtering through. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.95 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.76 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.49 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare