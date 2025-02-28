https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142601SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a robin perched on a mossy branch, captured from a side angle with a bokeh background, highlighting nature's tranquility. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare