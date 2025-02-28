https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142609SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video of a robin perched on mossy log, with a blurred forest background. Low-angle shot emphasizes nature's tranquility and detail. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare