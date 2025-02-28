https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142613SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Luxurious modern villa with infinity pool at sunset, captured from a low angle. Ideal for a travel or lifestyle video showcasing opulence.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.53 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.56 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.46 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare