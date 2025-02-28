https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142659SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a wicker basket with pastel Easter eggs and daisies, soft-focus background with warm bokeh lights, creating a cozy atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.97 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.41 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare