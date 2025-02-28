https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142667SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy video scene of a wicker basket with colorful Easter eggs on a table, captured from a low angle, with a blurred, sunlit living room background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare