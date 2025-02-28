https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142702SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a wide-angle view of Washington D.C., showcasing the Capitol and Washington Monument amid blooming cherry blossoms.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare