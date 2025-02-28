https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142719SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Romantic garden wedding scene with a couple embracing, captured at eye level. Soft lighting and floral backdrop create a cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.45 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.07 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.09 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare