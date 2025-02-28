rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142720
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A cozy living room scene with a person on a sofa using a tablet, side angle. Warm lighting, large TV displaying a colorful video on the right.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.94 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.37 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.44 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.34 MB

View personal and business license