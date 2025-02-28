https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142741SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dramatic low-angle shot of a werewolf in a foggy forest under a full moon, creating a suspenseful, cinematic video scene with eerie atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare