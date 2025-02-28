https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142777SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures a diverse group of people standing on grass with flags in the background, bathed in warm, late-afternoon sunlight.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare