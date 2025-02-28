https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142787SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video of a construction site with towering cranes and a worker in a hard hat, emphasizing industrial progress and development.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare