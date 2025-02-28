rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142788
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

Wide-angle video shot of a construction site at sunset, featuring a worker in a hard hat examining blueprints amidst towering cranes and buildings.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.25 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.19 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.63 MB

View personal and business license