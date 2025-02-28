https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142788SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a construction site at sunset, featuring a worker in a hard hat examining blueprints amidst towering cranes and buildings.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare