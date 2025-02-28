https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142798SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video captures a grand cathedral interior from a low angle, showcasing Gothic arches, stained glass, and a central aisle with seated congregation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 28.21 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.93 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare