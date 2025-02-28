https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142803SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video of a ceramic bowl with swirling liquid on a rustic wooden table, shot from a high angle, emphasizing texture and simplicity.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare