https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142873SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A majestic tiger sits calmly, captured from a front-facing angle. The studio lighting highlights its stripes, creating a dramatic video-ready portrait. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.68 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.29 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare