rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142873
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

A majestic tiger sits calmly, captured from a front-facing angle. The studio lighting highlights its stripes, creating a dramatic video-ready portrait. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.47 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.68 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.29 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.69 MB

View personal and business license